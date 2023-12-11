HamberMenu
Teacher’s vital organs give new life to seven patients

December 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Vital organs of a teacher, who suffered brain death in a road accident, have given new lease of life to seven patients.

Police said A. John Paul, 37, of Jerusalem Dharma Nagar near Sankarankovil, who was working as a teacher in a panchayat union primary school in Manimuthar, was going to the school on his bike on December 4. Even as he was crossing Pirancheri, a pedestrian crossed the road suddenly without noticing the approaching bike.

As John Paul applied the brakes, he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown on the road to sustain head injury. After being admitted to a private hospital in Palayamkottai, the accident victim suffered brain death on Monday.

When his family decided to donate the vital organs, the body of John Paul was shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and corneas were harvested to be sent to various hospitals in Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai and to TVMCH.

Doctors of TVMCH, led by Dean, Revathi Balan paid respects to the mortal remains of the deceased before they were taken to his native place.

