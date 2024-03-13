Teachers’ tableaux showcase environmental challenges

March 13, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The student teachers of St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, showcased the tableaux that highlighted the environmental challenges and the problems, especially the health hazards, being caused by this threat.

As the budding teachers of this college would organise this event annually on a particular theme like alcoholism, road safety, literacy, women’s education, safety and empowerment etc., environmental challenges were this year’s theme. The first year students, who had been divided into five groups, exhibited their talents through the tableaux.

While the ‘Kurinji’ group showcased the serious challenges being posed by the smoke billowing from the factories and the health issues being caused by the poisonous gases and also provided the solution of planting trees in every possible place, the ‘Mullai’ group appealed to the public to avoid use-and-throw plastic products and enacted the health problems being caused by the discarded plastic products.

Highlighting RRR practices – Reuse, Reduce and Recycle – the tableau of ‘Marudham’ group spoke a lot about waste management and its need to avoid health and environment problems. The electronic waste getting generated even in remote villages would be a serious threat to the human race if this threatening waste is not handled properly, the group’s tableau said.

The ‘Neithal’ group focused on the challenges involved in farming which is facing threat from monsoon vagaries, chemical fertilizers, pesticides, urbanization etc. Instead, the agriculturists should return to organic farming practices while the government should ensure the right base price for the farm produces, they said.

The ‘Paalai’ group showcased the strategies being followed across the globe for water conservation to make farming affordable and profitable.

Students from various schools, colleges and college of education visited the tableau.

Tahsildar, Disaster Management, Selvan, Rotary Governor (RID 3212) Muthiah Pillai, Principal St. Ignatius College of Education Rev. Dr. L. Vasanthi Medona and Principal of St. John’s College of Education Devasahayam Selvakumar were present.

