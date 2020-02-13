Teachers stage sit-in protest

Some 30 teachers of Sivakasi Panchayat Union schools on Thursday staged a sit-in protest in the office of Block Education Officer here demanding their transfer back to schools where they were working following a High Court Bench order staying the Government Order on their re-deployment to far off schools.

The teachers, led by Tamizhaga Primary School Teachers’ Federation district secreary, Kannan, were inside the BEO office here till late in the evening.

“The High Court on February 6 stayed the order of re-deployment based on an appeal made against a single judge order that had earlier dismissed our petition. We have mailed the stay order to the Chief Educational Officer, District Educational Officer and BEO last week. But, they are not allowing us to re-join the schools where we were working earlier,” said one of the teachers.

After the government ordered re-deployment of the teachers based on the teacher-student ratio, the officers transferred some 35 teachers from various schools under Sivakasi Panchayat Union in 2019.

Basic rule not followed

“However, during the re-deployment, the basic rule for transfer based on seniority list was not followed. The seniority list of teachers of all schools in panchayat union should have been prepared taking the union as a single unit. Instead of following this rule, officials redeployed the junior most teachers at school level,” the teacher said.

While some teachers who had put in 20 years of service had been transferred to schools that are located over 50 km to 80 km distance, junior teachers in the union have been spared, they alleged.

“This was done only to safeguard those teachers who were earlier transferred without following the established rules under the guise of transfer on administrative ground,” he added.