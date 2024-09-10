Teachers stage protest to highlight their charter of 31 demands

Members of TETO – JAC (Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee) staged a demonstration in front of the Office of Chief Educational Officer at Kokkirakulam here on Tuesday after striking work to highlight their 31 demands, including immediate and unconditional revival of old pension scheme after trashing the contributory pension scheme.

The protestors said the Government Order 243 which denies promotions to women teachers through State-level seniority should be annulled. Salary on par with the Central government staff should be given with retrospective effect from January 1, 2006 after rectifying the pay anomalies of the secondary grade teachers. The leave surrender facility, which remains crippled for several years, should be revived. Promotions should be given based on seniority basis instead of through eligibility test.

Ratification for higher educational qualifications should be given without delay. School management committee meetings should be held once in three months and all incentives being given to government school students must be given to the government-aided schools also. Incentives for higher educational qualification should be given.

Approval for teachers appointed in government-aided schools having sufficient student strength should be given without delay. Teachers of government-aided schools, who have been redeployed in government schools and Chennai-based schools on deputation should be absorbed permanently. Service of teachers working on consolidated basis should be regularised with time-scale from the date of appointment. Adequate number of new posts should be sanctioned to the government and government-aided schools with sufficient student strength, they said.

If the Tamil Nadu government refuses to fulfil our genuine demands, we’ll lay siege to the Secretariat for three days from September 29, the protestors said.

Similar agitations were organised in front of the Office of Chief Educational Officers of Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari to highlight these demands.

