Teachers stage protest over transfers

Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers’ Federation office-bearers staged a silent protest inside a school where counseling for transfer for teachers was held on Thursday.

The federation’s district secretary, P. Srinivasan, said that when the teachers joined the State-wide protest called by JACTO-GEO in January 2019, the State government ordered the transfers of the protesters. “The transfer then should have been made only for the protesters.However, three of the teachers - one primary school Headmaster, a graduate teacher and a secondary-grade teacher – were transferred by disturbing three others who had not protested.

“Subsequently, all the protesters managed to continue to work in their old workplaces since it was transfer among the protesters,” Mr. Srinivasan said.

Now, after the State government cancelled all the punishment against the protesters, the federation sought transfer of the three teachers back to their original places of work.

When the District Education Officer, Tirumangalam, said that he could not allow it since there was no vacancy in those places, the functionaries staged a silent protest.

However, the DEO, as per the State government guidelines, said that he could only give them priority in choosing their workplaces.Only the Headmaster could get the transfer since the other two posts did not have vacancies.