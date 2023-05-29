Teachers stage protest complaining of irregularities in filling vacancies in Virudhunagar district

May 29, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Scores of members of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation staged a demonstration here pressing for priority for redeployment of teachers to schools in their parent unions instead of filling of vacancies by transferring teachers from other parts of the State.

The protest was held in front of the counselling centre. The agitation was led by the federation district secretary V.S. Vairamuthu.

Mr. Vairamuthu said that a total of 41 teachers from the schools in Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Vembakottai and Watrap unions were transferred to various other unions in Virudhunagar district in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

“Teachers cannot refuse the process of transfer through deployment. However, the teachers were eligible for priority in redeployment to the schools in their parent unions whenever vacancies arise or additional posts are created,” he said. However, the officials did not give priority to the local teachers, but transferred teachers from other districts to these unions.

“Some of the women teachers are now forced to travel to remote locations of the district. At least 34 out of the 41 teachers transferred on deployment want to go back to their parent unions. However, 21 posts have been filled with teachers from other districts,” Mr. Vairamuthu said.

The other demand of the federation was not to make Teachers’ Eligibility Test compulsory for promotion. As per the Right to Education Act, TET was compulsory only for appointment of secondary grade teachers and graduate teachers and not meant for promotion. The federation treasurer, Selvaganesan, was present.