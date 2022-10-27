Teachers stage demonstration

TIRUNELVELI

Over a thousand teachers working in governemnt-aided private schools organised a demonstration in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

They said the teachers who were appointed in the 50-year-old posts were not being given ‘appointment approval’ for reasons best known to the officials of Department of Education. They were serving in these posts without salary for more than five years.

While a few managements managed to get the approval, other teachers had been left in the lurch. Instead of implementing the order of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on March 31, 2021 on giving appointment approval and sanctioning new posts based on strength of students after considering the students admitted in the English medium classes, the State government went for an appeal in the Supreme Court against this order.

They said the 7.50% reservation being given to the students of government schools in admission in medicine should be extended to the students of government-aided schools.

Rev. Fr. Henry Jerome of Education Rights Protection Confederation, which organised the demonstration, said all assistance being given to girls of government schools should be extended to government-aided school students also.

Kanagaraj of CPI (M), S. Kasi Viswanathan of CPI and representatives of Congress and Social Democratic Party of India addressed the protest.

“This is just a beginning of our agitation,” said Rev. Fr. John Kennedy, coordinator of Education Rights Protection Confederation