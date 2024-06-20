Teachers spend from their pocket to get panchayat school building repaired in Thoothukudi district

A panchayat union middle school at Pottalurani village in Thoothukudi district is so dilapidated that the ceiling of the classrooms has worn off. As a layer of the ceiling started crumbling just one day after the school reopened last week, teachers started taking classes in the outdoor on the ground till the repair work is completed.

Teachers at the school said since they could not get government funds to take up repair work, they spent out of their pocket to get the ceiling repaired.

The teachers told The Hindu that earlier there were five buildings on the premises, but recently three of them were demolished as they were in bad condition. “We submitted requisition letters to the School Education Department and the district administration several times to commence construction of new buildings on priority, but action has not been taken,” they added.

They said the department demanded the school authority to increase the student strength, which stands at 40 now, to recommend for a new building. But the teachers point out that there was no scope for increasing the strength as the school covers only two panchayats and in few km at Keezha Sekkarakudi there was a higher secondary school. Parents preferred to admit their wards in that school as the children could continue there till Class XII.

“This is the reality, and it should be accepted by the government as nothing can be done to increase the strength. So, to deliver quality education to students who are enrolled, basic facilities like cleanliness and classrooms, among others, should be provided to them,” the teachers said.

With ₹10,000 School Management fund released, not even cleaning can be taken up on the premises. Hence, the government should expedite the process to build at least two buildings immediately and take steps to clear the wild plants grown on the premises.

An officer said he was unaware of the repair work and added that he would check with other officials and the school authorities for necessary action.

