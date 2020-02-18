Teachers seek transfer to their old schools; petition Collector

Virudhunagar

Armed with the High Court order staying their transfer from Primary Schools in Sivakasi Union to far off places in Virudhunagar district, a section of teachers on Tuesday petitioned Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, seeking transfer to their old schools.

The teachers were led by Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation, district secretary, Kannan. In their petition, the federation said that the Department of School Education had transferred a section of “surplus” teachers on the basis of re-deployment from one union to another.

However, the officials had not followed the established rules that had been in practice for several years while implementing transfer order, the teachers alleged.

Based on their petition claiming that transfer order was not in conformation with the established rules, the High Court Bench in Madurai on February 6 stayed the re-deployment order.

“Though the copy of the High Court order was immediately mailed to the officials of School Education Department, the officials have so far not acted upon it and were not allowing us to join duty in our old schools,” one of the teachers said.

The teachers said that teachers from other districts with similar order from the High Court were allowed to re-join their old schools.

The Collector has promised to consider their petition, a teacher said.