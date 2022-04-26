Teachers seek ‘appointment approval’

TIRUNELVELI

Seeking approval of their appointments, 54 teachers of the schools run by the Tirunelveli CSI Diocese staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

They have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test in 2013 and they were appointed as teachers in the schools run by the Tirunelveli CSI Diocese’s Tirunelveli Diocese Trust Association as per the norms. Though these teachers have sufficient number of students in the classes, the authorities did not approve their appointments.

“So, these teachers have been working without salary for the past eight years. Though steps were taken to get the appointments approved, the Department of Education has been ‘refusing’ to do so. Any more delay may lead them to go on an indefinite hunger strike along with their families, said R. Arul, coordinator.

They said a good number of teachers working with a few more government-aided schools being run by the RC Diocese of Palayamkottai and Muslims have also been affected by the same issue.

State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association N. Kumaravel, Tenkasi district secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, Gangadharan, Tirunelveli district secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association Manikandan Ulaganathan, state general secretary of All India Teachers’ Forum and Welfare Association S. Babu spoke at the demonstration.