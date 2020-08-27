Teachers pool in to give free mobile phones to Class 6 students

Madurai

27 August 2020 18:57 IST

Teachers of Thiagarajar Higher Secondary School at Vasantha Nagar, a government-aided school, have taken steps to ensure that their students are on par with private school students.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of the school have pooled in money to distribute free mobile phones to students who get admitted for Class 6 this academic year.

School Headmaster S.V. Ramanathan says these mobile phones have internet facility which will help students access WhatsApp, YouTube and other applications through which classes are held. “We have decided to recharge the internet packs for students for the next three months,” he adds.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Krishnaveni, Economics teacher at the school, says that with the closure of schools owing to the pandemic, videos were sent to students of Classes 7 to 12 through WhatsApp. “Unlike students of private schools who have smartphones, computers and seamless internet connection to access online classes, our students do not have a smartphone at their homes. When admissions for Class 6 commenced last week, it was found that many students did not even have mobile phones,” she says.

Hence, as an initial step, the 13 teaching and non-teaching staff of the school decided to pool in money to buy mobile phones for Class 6 students, she adds.

Mr. Ramanathan says that till date 11 students have been admitted to Class 6. The total strength of the school is 206, he adds.

“There is a popular belief that private schools provide better quality of education when compared to government-run schools, which is totally unwarranted. The government-run schools have experienced teachers who are ready to help students. By this initiative of distributing free mobile phones, we also aim to improve the student strength of the school,” he adds.