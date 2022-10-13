‘Teachers play an important role in preventing children from getting affected by psychological problems’  

C. Ramasubramanian, founder and senior consultant psychiatrist, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, speaking at the inauguration of ‘Happy Schooling 2022’ and the training on appreciative leadership for school heads in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Teachers played a major role in identifying and preventing children from getting affected by psychological problems; psychological problems were preventable, treatable and curable provided prompt action was taken, said psychiatrist C. Ramasubramanian.

He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Happy Schooling 2022’ project and the training on the appreciative leadership for school heads. The programme is a joint initiative of Madurai Corporation, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation and HCL Foundation.

Dr. Ramasubramanian said people were living in tough times. They were leading stressful lives following the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The adolescent population was among the most affected. In such a scenario, teachers played an important role. If the problem was identified earlier it could be easily treated, he said.

Children spent most of their time in school with teachers. Teachers saw the development in the children and their attitude. The earliest psychological disturbance could be identified by teachers, he said while appreciating the efforts of the teachers.

The event was held as part of the World Mental Health Day celebration. A series of programmes were held as part of the event. ‘Happy Schooling 2022’ project is aimed at building mental strength of children. Project Director S. Selvamani, HCL Foundation Manager Samuel Ebenezer and Executive Director of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation R. Rajkumari were present. A short film competition was held at The American College as part of the event. Writer and lyricist Vivek Velmurugan spoke at the event.