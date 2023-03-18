Teachers observe one-day fast demanding revival of old pension scheme

March 18, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Elementary School Teachers’ Association observed a one-day fast demanding revival of the old pension scheme in Palanganatham near here on Saturday. The protest was led by its district president G. Joseph.

Their demands included to provision of incentive increment to teachers in government schools who opt for higher studies as per old norms, lifting the suspension on the surrender and encashment of earned leaves as well as for the State government to disburse Dearness Allowances on the same day as it is announced by the Union government. They raised slogans against the government demanding it to withdraw the new pension scheme.

“It is becoming a herculean task every day to upload attendance data on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal since teachers from schools across the State try to enter the data around the stipulated time of 9.30 a.m. and the website becomes slow. This has undue pressure on teachers who do not get to concentrate on taking classes, thereby teaching students to take a backseat. Especially, teachers from rural areas suffer due to bad connectivity,” said S.R. Ganesan, district secretary.

They also raised slogans to fill up vacancies in district and block educational offices, to provide medical allowances in full, to bring a law that protects teachers in workspace from violence, to abolish teacher eligibility test (TET) and to remove pay anomalies.

Association’s State committee member M. Senthattikalai, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Postgraduate Teachers’ Association R. Prabhakaran and others were present.