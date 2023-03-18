ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers observe fast demanding revival of old pension scheme

March 18, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Association observing fast in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Members of the Elementary School Teachers Association observed a day-long fast in Dindigul here on Saturday demanding revival of the old pension scheme among a charter of 20 demands.

The protest was led by its district president C. Prabhakaran.

Their demands included eliminating pay anomalies in the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions for secondary grade teachers, outsourcing of teachers to fill up vacancies in district educational offices and block education offices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also emphasised the need to ensure workplace safety similar to that provided to doctors, since attacks on teachers have risen in recent times.

They demanded lifting the suspension on the surrender and encashment of earned leaves, extending 7.5% reservation in medical admissions to government aided school students as well, paying Dearness Allowances since the day it is announced by the Union government etc.

The protestors noted that many of their demands were promised in DMK’s election manifesto which were yet to be fulfilled even after months of having assumed office.

Its district secretary C. Durairaj, state vice president T. Rajarathnam and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US