March 18, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of the Primary School Teachers Association observed a day-long fast in Dindigul here on Saturday demanding revival of the old pension scheme among a charter of 20 demands.

The protest was led by its district president C. Prabhakaran.

Their demands included eliminating pay anomalies in the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions for secondary grade teachers, outsourcing of teachers to fill up vacancies in district educational offices and block education offices.

They also emphasised the need to ensure workplace safety similar to that provided to doctors, since attacks on teachers have risen in recent times.

They demanded lifting the suspension on the surrender and encashment of earned leaves, extending 7.5% reservation in medical admissions to government aided school students as well, paying Dearness Allowances since the day it is announced by the Union government etc.

The protestors noted that many of their demands were promised in DMK’s election manifesto which were yet to be fulfilled even after months of having assumed office.

Its district secretary C. Durairaj, state vice president T. Rajarathnam and others were present.