Teachers honoured for creating safe space for LGBTIQA+

Four teachers, who made their campuses LGBTIQA+ friendly, were presented awards by the Transgender Resource Centre (TRC) here on Wednesday.

TRC founder Priya Babu said the objective of the event was to recognise college teachers aiding in the education of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual, plus community.

“The government institutes many awards to teachers each year, but they barely address those who have uplifted our community. These teachers have a huge history and have consistently helped our students grow,” she said.

Over the years, Mx. Babu said several hundred students from nearby institutions such as Lady Doak College, Sourashtra College, Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College and American College visited TRC to conduct research and interact with transgenders.

“We have over 150 books and short films along with over 8,500 printed news articles to document the lives of transgenders in our country. This is being effectively utilised by students thanks to permission from your institutions,” she said addressing students at Lady Doak College.

Teachers honoured at the event, R. Chitra from Sourashtra College, Ann Nirmala from Lady Doak College, T. Julain from The American College and R. Shankar from Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, spoke of the need for greater awareness among students. They said TRC had caused a wave in the minds of students by helping them understand a community that had been largely ‘othered’.

Christianna Singh, Principal and Secretary of Lady Doak College, said students and teachers should be accepting of each other. “Social science and sociology must go beyond the classroom. We should engage in the wholesome business of learning.”

District Education Officer Pankajam congratulated the winners.

Existing need

Mx. Babu said that though support was rising among all communities and there was greater acceptance of transgenders, the space for discussion on the topic was sparse. “We receive many calls from college students who want to redress their grievances, express themselves and have a safe space without judgment. It is essential that colleges have a grievance cell or a support centre for students to air their views.”

A helpline for the LGBTIQA+ community was essential. Education was the only means to change society, she added.