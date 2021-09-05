‘Teachers have great responsibility in shaping up society’

Teachers have the greatest responsibility in shaping up society, said Additional Collector K.J. Praveen Kumar here on Sunday.

Presenting the ‘Best Teacher - 2021’ awards to nine teachers from government and government-aided schools in the district, he said that instead of terming teaching a profession, it would be apt to call it social work.

By disseminating knowledge, teachers not only equipped children, but also showed them the right path. Their role was so important that teaching should be rightly be coined a noble service than a profession, he stressed and congratulated the winners.

About 97 % of teachers in the district had been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine. The pandemic had opened up new challenges and teachers should be vigilant in the coming months as classes had resumed after almost a year.

Chief Educational Officer Sami Satyamurthi, DMK MLAs Kadar Basha Muthuramalingam and S Murugesan and others participated.

The teachers thanked the State government for the recognition and took a pledge to make their students to achieve big in their lives.

They said Ramanathapuram had the distinction of being the home town of late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who had always encouraged the youth to acquire knowledge, which, according to him, was the biggest asset than anything else.