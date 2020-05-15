Madurai

Teachers distribute groceries

Srivilliputtur

Teachers of a panchayat union school near here on Friday distributed groceries and masks to their students as a measure to mitigate the hardship faced by their parents due to lockdown.

Five teachers, led by their headmaster, G. Srinivasan, pooled in their contributions to buy rice, dal, biscuit packets, salt and masala packets for the 170 students of Panchayat Union Elementary School at Pudupatti.

“We should have done this long back. But, we failed to plan it properly. We know the parents had suffered a lot,” said Mr. Srinivasan.

The Headmaster himself took pain to buy the groceries. “Since, it was meant for the children, we added biscuit packets in our list,” he added.

The teachers made phone calls to the parents and asked them to get the assistance at the school.

“The parents and the students were very happy to get the assistance,” he said. Out of the 170 students, 168 families got the groceries.

