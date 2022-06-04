Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

The Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association staged a demonstration in front of Annamalaiyar Higher Secondary School in Dindigul on Saturday pressing for their 10-point charter of demands.

Their demands included expeditious implementation of the old pension scheme and immediate disbursal of increased dearness allowance along with arrears. They also demanded promotion of graduate teachers to the post of high school headmasters on the basis of seniority.

District president Francis Britto, vice president Muthupandi, joint secretary Amalraj, among others participated.