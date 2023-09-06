ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ Day celebrated in Madurai

September 06, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students greet their teachers on Teachers’ Day at Ponmudiyar Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in schools and colleges in the city on Tuesday. Students gifted roses, pens and books to their teachers on the occasion.

Students of the Ponmudiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School organised cultural events. They read out poems they wrote for their teachers and greeted their teachers with roses.

Headmistress of the school M. Nagajothi said that the school children also staged a play on the bond between the teachers and the students. The students played the role of teachers. Madurai Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar visited the school and took part in the Teachers Day celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School, the students organised special programmes for their teachers. They gifted books to their teachers and sweets were distributed. Poems were also read out. The event was presided over by Headmaster Sheik Nabi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US