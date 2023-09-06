HamberMenu
Teachers’ Day celebrated in Madurai

September 06, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students greet their teachers on Teachers’ Day at Ponmudiyar Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Tuesday.

Students greet their teachers on Teachers’ Day at Ponmudiyar Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in schools and colleges in the city on Tuesday. Students gifted roses, pens and books to their teachers on the occasion.

Students of the Ponmudiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School organised cultural events. They read out poems they wrote for their teachers and greeted their teachers with roses.

Headmistress of the school M. Nagajothi said that the school children also staged a play on the bond between the teachers and the students. The students played the role of teachers. Madurai Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar visited the school and took part in the Teachers Day celebrations.

At the Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School, the students organised special programmes for their teachers. They gifted books to their teachers and sweets were distributed. Poems were also read out. The event was presided over by Headmaster Sheik Nabi.

