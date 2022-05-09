Teacher Training programme held

Teacher training programme under way at a college in Dindigul on Monday.

Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, Chennai, and M.V.Muthiah Government Arts College for Women, Dindigul, organised a two-day In-service Teacher Training Programme in English, at Kamarajar Arangam, here on Monday.

On day one of the programme, Head of Department of Computer Science and Applications, Gandhigram Rural Institute-Deemed to be University, P. Shanmuga Vadivu presented a lecture on topics including Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Other speakers including V Darling Selvi, T S Alagiyanayagi from Rani Anna Government College for Women, Tirunelveli spoke on rules and responsibilities, on the ‘Importance of Teaching Skills’ and District Industries Centre GM S. Maruthappan spoke on ‘Industrial components’.