Teacher to get national award

K. Ramachandran

RAMANATHAPURAM

K Ramachandran, a secondary grade teacher in a Panchayat Union Primary School from Bogalur Union at Keelambur, has been selected for the national best teacher award - 2022.

He would get the award on September 5 at the Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, along with a citation of merit, Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal, a communication from the Union Ministry of Education here on Thursday.

He told reporters that he was very excited and happy about the honour. “ I dedicate this to my students, teaching fraternity, education department officials, School Education Minister and Chief Minister and the Central government.

The teacher always comes to the school in school uniform to give a sense of oneness among students. He said that such an award would motivate him further to achieve higher goals.

Out of 46 teachers selected for the national honour from different parts of the country, Mr Ramachandran is the only teacher to have been chosen from Tamil Nadu.