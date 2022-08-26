Teacher to get national award

Special Correspondent
August 26, 2022 17:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Ramachandran

RAMANATHAPURAM

ADVERTISEMENT

K Ramachandran, a secondary grade teacher in a Panchayat Union Primary School from Bogalur Union at Keelambur, has been selected for the national best teacher award - 2022.

He would get the award on September 5 at the Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, along with a citation of merit, Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal, a communication from the Union Ministry of Education here on Thursday.

He told reporters that he was very excited and happy about the honour. “ I dedicate this to my students, teaching fraternity, education department officials, School Education Minister and Chief Minister and the Central government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The teacher always comes to the school in school uniform to give a sense of oneness among students. He said that such an award would motivate him further to achieve higher goals.

Out of 46 teachers selected for the national honour from different parts of the country, Mr Ramachandran is the only teacher to have been chosen from Tamil Nadu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app