July 05, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - NAGERCOIL

A school teacher has been suspended for sexually abusing a boy. Police said teacher Arul Jeevan, 47, of Government Higher Secondary School at Kannaattuvilai near Eraniel allegedly sexually abused a student on June 14 during the lunch interval after taking the boy to the laboratory. Based on a complaint from the victim’s father on Monday, the Colachel All Women Police registered a case. Further investigation is on.