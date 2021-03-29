Teacher suspended for posting postal ballot on social media

TENKASI

A woman teacher has been placed under suspension for allegedly posting her postal ballot on social media.

After Sahaya Arockiya Anushta, a teacher working with RC Middle School, Surandai in the district, reportedly posted her postal ballot on social media, Congress candidate for Tenkasi Assembly constituency Palani Nadar filed a complaint with Collector G.S. Sameeran, who ordered Chief Educational Officer Karuppasamy to look into this complaint.

As the complaint was found to be true, Mr. Karuppasamy placed Ms. Sahaya Arockiya Anushta under suspension for having violated the election norms.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Association have submitted a petition to the Collector.

They have said Ms. Sahaya Arockiya Anushta, who has been posted as the presiding officer of a polling booth in Sankarankovil (Reserved) Assembly constituency, had not received her postal ballot formally from the officials.

“However, the postal ballot of Ms. Sahaya Arockiya Anushta has been given to an outsider, who has cast the postal ballot and posted it on social media. Hence, the Collector should order an inquiry to unmask the official who had handed over the postal ballot to the outsider and the person who had posted it on the social media to take action,” Marimuthu, district secretary of the association said.