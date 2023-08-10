ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher suspended for beating students

August 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A temporary teacher of a higher secondary school here has been placed under suspension for allegedly beating three students with cane for scoring low marks in the test.

 Police said English teacher Kingsley of Koripallam in Palayamkottai is working in a government-aided school in Palayamkottai. As he beat three students for scoring low marks in English and for not doing the assignments he had given, they, with minor injuries, were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

 Even as the teacher was beating the students with cane, one of the students recorded it on his mobile phone and shared it on social media.

 Based on the complaint from the students’ parents, the Palayamkottai police registered a case against Kingsley, who is working in the school on temporary basis. Subsequently, the school management placed him under suspension on Thursday.

