Teacher suspended after arrest by CBI in Ramanathapuram

February 25, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

K. Ramachandran, a secondary grade teacher from Bogalur Union in Ramanathapuram district, who was arrested by CBI (Anti-Corruption Bureau) on Friday was placed under suspension by the School Education Department here on Saturday.

The CBI had registered a case following a complaint from the Income Tax Department, It is said that Ramachandran’s brother Panchatcharam had allegedly claimed ₹2.84 crore through refund from the IT Department after which the authorities scrutinised his accounts.

A bank transaction reportedly revealed that Panchatcharam transferred ₹12 lakh with his brother Ramachandran. Based on the confession, the CBI held the teacher and registered a case. He was produced before the Special Court in Madurai, and later sent to judicial custody in Madurai Central Prison.

Ramachandran was a recipient of the National Best Teacher Award 2022. He was the only recipient from Tamil Nadu to bag the award.

District Education Officer M. Murugammal issued an order suspending the teacher with immediate effect. The department would also conduct a probe, an officer said.

