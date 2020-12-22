Teacher loses ₹ 27.23 lakh in an online lottery

22 December 2020 21:16 IST

Madurai

A teacher, P. Subalakshmi (45) of Tirumangalam, has been cheated of ₹ 27.23 lakh by a lottery company with a promise of transferring a lottery prize money of US $ 17,400.

Based on a complaint from Subalakshmi, a government school teacher, the District Crime Branch has booked a case of cheating.

The police said that the woman had registered her details in one Rock Johnson lottery through Facebook. She had received a message through short messaging service that said that she had won US $ 17,400.

Subsequently, she was asked by the representatives of the company over her phone to provide her personal details. The woman had also given her bank details to them.

Based on their instructions, she allowed the company to draw ₹ 27.23 lakh between July 21 to September 29. However, her prize money was not delivered to her till date.

In an unrelated incident, a youth, Asarudeen, of Othakadai, has been booked for assaulting a postman over a quarrel of a missing phone in the parcel delivered to him.

The police said that the postman, R. Mohan (59) of Vavval Thottam had delivered a parcel ordered by him on payment of ₹ 1,574.

Later, when he opened the parcel, he found that the mobile phone, which he had ordered, was missing.

Asarudeen had gone to the post office and insisted that the postman should return the money he had collected as the phone was missing. However, the postman had said that he was not authorised to repay the money.

Following a quarrel, Asarudeen is said to have assaulted the postman. The accused is absconding, the police said.