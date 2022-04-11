Teacher held under POCSO Act for sending obscene message to student

A Chemistry teacher in a government-aided school, K. Thangaraj, 35, of Rajapalayam, has been arrested for sending an obscene WhatsApp message to a Plus Two girl student in March.

Police said Thangaraj was working in the school on a temporary basis. When school Headmaster G. Ramasubramanian got information about the teacher sending the obscene message to the girl, he asked women teachers to conduct an enquiry with students. When the teachers found the complaint to be true, the Headmaster inquired the victim and Thangaraj on April 1.

The Headmaster, in his police complaint, said Thangaraj confessed to have committed the crime and apologised for his action. He also resigned from the post. Subsequently, the Headmaster called the mother of the girl and explained to her the incident.

The girl’s mother reportedly told the Headmaster not to proceed with the issue and promised to take care of her daughter. However, when a management committee member visited the school on April 9, the Headmaster informed him of the incident.

Based on his advice, the Headmaster lodged a complaint with Rajapalayam All Women Police on Sunday. The police booked Thangaraj under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Information Technology Act.