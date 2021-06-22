Teacher held under POCSO Act

22 June 2021 20:00 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

A science teacher handling classes for ninth standard and other senior sections, working in a government-aided private school here in Mudukalathur near here has been arrested on charges of sexual misconduct among others on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from a girl student's parents, the police registered a case and held inquiries with the suspect.

Based on the confession, the teacher, who was identified as Habeeb Mohamed (36) of Peria Pallivasal Street, was arrested.

A senior officer said that they were examining the calls made and also held inquiries with other students and teachers. The incident had gone viral in social media as the audio conversation was circulating over the last two days. Mudukalathur police have registered a case under POCSO Act.