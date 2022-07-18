Teacher held under POCSO Act in Sivaganga

A 48-year-old teacher has been arrested under the POCSO Act in Sivaganga district here on Monday.

Following a complaint from the Hearing Impaired Welfare Association office-bearers, Collector P Madhusudan Reddy directed the officials to conduct a probe.

According to the complaint, the accused identified as Albert Abraham, 48, had allegedly abused the children studying in a school in Manamadurai for about five years. He threatened some of the children when they attempted to take it up with the school authorities.

As there was very little response from the officials, the association members with some of the parents held a demonstration in front of the post office. They threatened to resort to a road blockade and demanded immediate action against the accused.

As the information reached the officials, District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer Kadirvel, DSP Kannan, Tahsildar Shanti held talks with them and assured them of action. Preliminary inquiry indicated that the accused had indulged in abusing some of the girl students. He was arrested and investigation is on.