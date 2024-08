A Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher, who has been arrested for sexually harassing the girl students, has been placed under suspension.

Police said Ramachandra Soni, 40, of Rajasthan, who was working with the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Konam here, allegedly misbehaved with a few girl students. Following complaint from a girl student’s parents, the Nagercoil All Women Police arrested Ramachandra Soni on Wednesday.

Against this backdrop, Ramachandra Soni has been placed under suspension by the management.