MaduraiRAMANATHAPURAM 13 July 2021 20:38 IST
Teacher detained under Goondas Act
Updated: 13 July 2021 20:38 IST
Mohamed Habeeb, 36, a Mathematics teacher, who was arrested here under POCSO Act on June 22, has been detained under the Goondas Act and shifted to Madurai Central Prisons.
He was working in a government-aided chool in Mudukalathur. The police registered a case of child abuse. Investigations revealed that he had allegedly indulged in stalking and made the children expose themselves online. He was detained in the sub-jail here. On the recommendations of the Superintendant of Police E. Karthik, Collector J. U. Chandrakala directed the authorities to detain him under the Goondas Act.
