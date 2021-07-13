Madurai

Teacher detained under Goondas Act

Mohamed Habeeb, 36, a Mathematics teacher, who was arrested here under POCSO Act on June 22, has been detained under the Goondas Act and shifted to Madurai Central Prisons.

He was working in a government-aided chool in Mudukalathur. The police registered a case of child abuse. Investigations revealed that he had allegedly indulged in stalking and made the children expose themselves online. He was detained in the sub-jail here. On the recommendations of the Superintendant of Police E. Karthik, Collector J. U. Chandrakala directed the authorities to detain him under the Goondas Act.


