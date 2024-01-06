Teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Kanniyakumari

January 06, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Kanniyakumari All Women Police have arrested a private school teacher for sexually misbehaving with a 16-year-old girl after trespassing into her house.

Police said the private school teacher Sundar Singh, 33, of Vattavilai near Kottar lives there with his family. As he allegedly trespassed in to the house of his neighbour and misbehaved with the neighbour’s daughter, the girl’s parents filed a complaint with Kanniyakumari All Women Police.

Subsequently, Sundar Singh was arrested under POCSO Act on Saturday.

