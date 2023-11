November 09, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli Town police have arrested a teacher for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.

Police said Joseph Selwyn, 58, of Teachers Colony under Perumalpuram police station limits is working as a teacher in Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School. As he allegedly sexually harassed girl students, complaints were registered through helpline 1098.

Based on the complaints, Tirunelveli Town police inquired Selwyn and arrested him on Thursday.