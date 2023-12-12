Teacher arrested for sexually abusing LKG student in Virudhunagar

December 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

A middle-aged teacher of a private school was arrested under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Tuesday after he was accused of having sexually abused a girl studying LKG.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal said that the victim’s parents were living in Coimbatore and Chennai. The girl was being brought up by her grandparents.

When the girl was taken to the school and during enquiry the girl had pointed her fingers at the particular teacher. He was arrested and the case has been booked by All Women Police station in Virudhunagar. Physical examination by a doctor also revealed that the victim had suffered injuries on her body.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police are conducting enquiry into an allegation of two unidentified persons, a male and a female, standing near a private school near Aruppukottai.

The strangers had carried with them huge bags and tried to broach conversation with minor children who were standing outside. Locals suspected that they could have come to abduct children and suddenly vanished.

