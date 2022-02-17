Teach fitting lesson to BJP, AIADMK: Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI

Voters of Tamil Nadu should teach fitting lesson to the BJP and its national-level ally AIADMK for not reducing the price of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder, MP Kanimozhi has said.

Canvassing votes the urban local body candidates at Vilaathikulam in the district on Thursday, Ms. Kanimozhi said the DMK government, after assuming power in the midst of the worst pandemic, was fulfilling the poll promises like cut in the price of fuel, milk, waiver of self-help group loans, free bus ride for women in town buses etc. in a phased manner.

“However, the AIADMK which promised during the 2016 Assembly polls to give mobile phone to every family, free Internet to students etc. did not fulfill the promises. After the DMK urged the government to give Rs. 5,000 as pandemic relief, the AIADMK government gave only Rs. 1,000. Hence, we gave remaining Rs. 4,000 to every family after assuming office even though financial situation of the government was really bad due to the debt trap and COVID-19,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

She also pointed out that the DMK MPs were arguing in the Parliament for sharp reduction in fuel price that were traumatizing the people a lot.

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is adamantly refusing to cut the fuel price, the people should teach the BJP and the AIADMK fitting lesion in this election,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

She appealed to the voters to support the candidates of the DMK and its electoral allies as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led government was fulfilling the poll promises and to take the government’s welfare and development schemes to the grassroots level.

Terming the local body elections as more important polls than the Parliamentary and the Assembly elections, Ms. Kanimozhi said their local body representatives should act as a bridge between the official machinery and the people to take all welfare measures to the grassroots level.

“If the Stalin-led good governance should reach the people living even in remote corner of the State, you should support our candidates,” she appealed.

Ms. Kanimozhi pointed out that an Arts and Science College had been started in Vilaathikulam through Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, as promised earlier and informed that the ‘Furniture Park’ in Thoothukudi would become a reality in near future as Mr. Stalin would lay foundation stone for the venture very soon.