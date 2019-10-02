Teach fitting lesson to AIADMK government, says Kanimozhi

The AIADMK government, which had miserably failed to address basic problems, including drinking water crisis and battered roads in Nanguneri constituency, had mobilised ministers for the coming bypoll for the Assembly segment with an eye on purchasing votes, Lok Sabha MP MK Kanimozhi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Kalakkad after inaugurating the election office, Ms. Kanimozhi said by following the nauseating strategy the ruling party was degrading and disrespecting the voters of Nanguneri.

While the DMK government, led by M. Karunanidhi as Chief Minister, had attracted hefty industrial investments in Tamil Nadu, although he did not travel abroad, no significant foreign direct investment had been made in the State even after two global investors’ meet were organised by the AIADMK regime and the Chief Minister’s recent foreign trip. Though DMK president M.K. Stalin had been demanding a white paper in this connection, the government was yet to release a detailed report on the investments realised so far.

The AIADMK government, which supported anti-Tamils projects and policies mooted by the BJP government at the Centre, including NEET tainted by impersonation charges, should be taught a fitting lesson at Nanguneri.

“The AIADMK rulers think that the Tamils would accept whatever the rulers do. Hence, the voters of Nanguneri should tell the AIADMK government that they would never accept anything being forcibly introduced against their welfare. The thumping victory at Nanguneri should herald the DMK-led alliance’s victory in the Assembly election to come in near future,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

While canvassing votes for Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan, she assured the voters that if elected he would be based at Nanguneri to serve the people although he was a successful Chennai-based builder.

MPs H. Vasanthakumar and S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA T.P.M. Mohideen Khan, and office-bearers of the Congress and the DMK were present.