Tea stalls to be shut temporarily

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the district administration has decided to suspend the operation of tea stalls with immediate effect, said Collector H Krishnanunni here on Saturday.

With the virus spreading across the district, Health Department officials reviewed the situation for the past one week. It was found that 171 tea shops had violated the COVID-19 norms and action was taken against those shopkeepers.

It was also decided to shut down all tea stalls temporarily. They will be allowed to resume business once the situation improved.

The Collector appealed to the people to stay indoors and venture outside only if the work was important. Even then people must wear face masks and use hand sanitisers often, he said.

As swimming or bathing in rivers and other waterbodies had been banned, parents would be held responsible if their children were spotted there. As many as 930 people were fined on Saturday alone for not wearing face masks, he said.