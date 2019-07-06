Tea from Nilgiris launched in Theni

Coonoor-based tea cooperative The Indcoserve launched two of its new tea blends at the office of the sub-registrar of Theni district cooperative societies, here, on Thursday. The Indcoserve has been doing retail sales of high quality tea blend at nominal prices through public distribution shops and cooperative stores.

Vineeth S., Managing Director, The Indcoserve, introduced two tea blends named ‘Mountain Rose’ and ‘Blue Mont’ to a women self-help-group, that runs the canteen inside the Theni Collectorate campus.

“Both the blends are high quality and hand picked. Mountain Rose is a strong variety while Blue Mont is a premium blend with a subtle flavour. The blends were finalised by expert tasters at the all India auction centres and we have tied up with Tamil Nadu police canteen, Tamil Nadu house canteen in New Delhi and self-help groups across the State to popularise and sell these products. The blends contain about 80% of tea grown in Nilgiris and minimal quantity of Assam tea to enhance flavour. The proceeds of the sale go to small tea farmers in Nilgiris district.

The Indcoserve has over 25,000 small tea growers as members and 16 factories were the blends are made. “Half a kilo of Blue Mont tea dust will be sold at ₹220 and the same quantity of Mountain Rose will be priced at ₹170. The products are also available online and we hope people will make use of the high quality blends being offered at affordable prices,” said Mr. Vineeth.