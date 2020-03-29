‘Tea estate workers will get essential items for April soon’

TIRUNELVELI

Workers of Manjolai tea estate, who have already received the essential commodities through the ration shops in the hilly region, would get their quota of essential commodities for April soon along with the relief measures announced by the government, officials here said.

Senior revenue and civil supplies officers said the essential commodities meant for the month of March had been disbursed to 700-odd cardholders in Manjolai tea estate area through 3 ration shops there and the stocks for the month of April had already been sent there. Along with the relief announced by the government, the essential commodities would be given to the ration cardholders as decided by the Collector.

“Private grocery shops in Manjolai tea estate area had exhausted their stocks. As transport had been stopped everywhere in the wake of COVID – 19 scare, the public cannot get the grocery items now. Since the tea estate administration has come forward to organise a vehicle to transport the grocery items to Manjolai tea estate, this problem may be sorted out within a day or two depending upon the convenience of these shopkeepers,” the officials said.