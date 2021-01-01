Tea estate workers receive pension pay orders on day of retirement

Tirunelveli

01 January 2021 18:49 IST

A group of tea estate workers, who retired from service on December 31, received pension pay orders from Ganesh Kumar Jani, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner I on Thursday.

The Union Government, in a bid to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to subscribers of EPFO has introduced the plan, ‘Prayaas’ to grant pension to retiring EPFO subscribers on their date of retirement under this programme. Hence, the EPFO – Tirunelveli organised a simple event on its premises on Thursday to disburse the pension payment orders to the subscribers retiring on December 31, 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ganesh Kumar, after handing over the pension pay orders to the beneficiaries, appealed to the employers to extend their cooperation for the successful implementation of this plan by duly following the pre-requisites required such as KYC of the employees, online updation of profile and nomination, advance payment of the contribution due for the retiring month, forwarding of pension claim in 10-D enclosing the additional documents as deemed necessary.

Senior officers of EPFO – Tirunelveli B.V. Harikrishnan, P. Nageswari, S. Safrina and Saraswathi were present.