March 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A tea estate worker suffered minor injuries in a panther attack at Naalumukku area in the Western Ghats on Saturday.

Sources in the police said the panther attacked tea estate worker Jessy, 55, even as she was plucking tea leaves at Naalumukku area beyond Maanjolai on Saturday morning. She suffered bleeding scratches caused by the claws of the carnivore.

The workers on the spot rushed Ms. Jessy to the hospital Maanjolai tea estate.