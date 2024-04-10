TCE signs MoU with CEPT University for M. Plan and B. Des programmes

April 10, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, and CEPT University, Ahmedabad, at the institute here on Wednesday for the launch of two new programmes – Master of Planning (M. Plan) and Bachelor of Design (B. Des - Interior Design).

Chief Guest of the event Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), addressing the audience, said, in countries like India and States like Tamil Nadu, where the pace of urbanisation was very fast, the strategies to address them was carried out at considerably slower pace.

“Experts in urban planning in the next many years will play an indispensable role and their role can never be underestimated,” he added.

Further, pointing out to the data given by Niti Aayog, Mr. Mishra, said, the requirement of urban planners in India by conservative estimates is around 12,000 and at present 8,000 urban planners are required. “In the upcoming days, with the rising population, the need of urban planners could go way beyond the stipulated numbers,” he noted.

“Urban planning is largely driven by civil engineering, and they have their own limitation in designing and planning. So, unless we have planners to plan for long-term, we cannot have sustainability in urban planning,” he added.

If the planning was not done with a long-term view, it would not be sustainable, so systematic urban planning approach to plan for the booming population in the urban areas was the need of the hour, Mr. Mishra said.

When many countries and cities have already adopted this method, India which has started following them would need more people with expertise in that, he added.

Assuring students about the need for urban planners in the future, Mr. Mishra urged the students to make use of the opportunity to build an expertise in the field. He also extended invitation to the architecture students to work with the CMDA to learn about them and their process.

Barjor Mehta, president of CEPT University, stated that the course would help the students to look beyond theories and take up more practical approach to resolve real world problems.

Hari K. Thiagarajan, Chairman, TCE, briefed on the necessity of having a sustainable approach towards the environment as part of our daily life.

