TCE organises second cycle marathon

The Thiagarajar College of Engineering is organising the second cycle marathon in Madurai, “TCE CYCLOTHON 2024 - PEDAL FOR A PURPOSE” on Sunday.

The aim is to host the event annually, each year with a unique purpose. This year, we are pedalling to raise awareness of the importance of recycling waste and promoting the need for a green environment among all individuals.

Recycling is the process of converting waste into a new usable product. It benefits the environment, community and the economy. Recycling conserves natural resources, mitigates climate change, prevents pollution and preserves energy.

The process involves collection, manufacturing new products and purchasing recycled items. Inspired by Padmashri. Dr. R.Vasudevan, TCE is a pioneer in this cause by laying roads on the campus using plastic waste.

Cycling on the other hand can help protect from diseases such as stroke, heart attack, certain cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis.

The event is open to men and women of all ages as well as children aged 12-18.

The cyclothon will cover a 21-km track starting from TCE. “We are expecting a turnout of over 1,000 enthusiastic cyclists. With our wide reach among the city’s cyclists and for a noble cause we are supporting, the event is poised to become a flagship programme in the Temple City.