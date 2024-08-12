GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TCE launches global research centre for Tamil and AI

Published - August 12, 2024 07:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE), Madurai, has launched a global research centre for Tamil and Artificial Intelligence (TAMARAI) with an aim to “revolutionise the landscape of technological innovation in the region, its correspondent and chairman Hari Thiagarajan said in a press release on Monday.

The state-of-the-art facility would foster growth and propel the institution into a future driven by AI. Further, the mission of the centre was to pioneer the development of inclusive and representative AI models for Tamil language bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and modern technology. “By democratising access to centuries of Tamil literature and knowledge through open source innovation, the Centre would aim to empower Tamil community globally by providing AI tools that respect and elevate their language and culture,” he said.

The Centre would be funded by industries and guided by leading researchers from India and from Silicon valley. It would also focus on challenges related to language translation, document summarisation, paraphrase identification and Tamil corpus creation.

