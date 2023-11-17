HamberMenu
TCE honours seven alumni members working in ISRO

November 17, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Hari Thiagarajan, Chairman and Correspondent, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, at the alumni felicitation function held in Madurai on Friday.

K. Hari Thiagarajan, Chairman and Correspondent, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, at the alumni felicitation function held in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Recognising their significant contributions to the Chandrayaan Mission, Thiagarajar College of Engineering here honoured seven distinguished alumni at a felicitation function on Friday.

Speaking at the function organised by the Alumni Association, TCE Chairman and Correspondent K. Hari Thiagarajan said that when the entire globe celebrated the achievement of Chandrayaan Mission, the TCE had more than one reason for celebration since seven of the scientists at the ISRO were former students of the institution.

He said that the former students had specialised in mechanical, electrical and computer science/electronics in the 80s and 90s and compared them to stalwarts in Indian cricket like Virat Kohlis and Shamis. The dedication and determination to achieve had brought them laurels and the sheen of the TCE had also moved to higher positions.

In their acceptance speech, the alumni hailed the TCE for having sown the seeds which had ignited them to rise the bar and achieve the goals. They advised the present students to look for more opportunities in space science among other new sectors.

The Principal (in-charge) M. Palaninatharaja highlighted the symbolism of Chandrayaan-3 as a collective dream, praising the achievements of ISRO scientists. The Alumni Association president I.A.S. Balamurugan, faculty members and students attended the function.

The seven alumni honoured were K. Palanivelu, S. Sridhar, R. Venkatraman, Nageswaran, Jayanthi Rajesh, M. Leelavathi, and S. Gowri Mani, a press release said.

