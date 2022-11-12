TB patients in Thoothukudi get short course regimen

Collector K. Senthil Raj addressing those who are eligible for the short course TB Preventive Treatment in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Moving towards achieving the goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025, the Thoothukudi district administration launched a short course regimen here on Saturday.

In his address, District Collector K Senthil Raj said that there were about 1,000 TB patients in the district out of which around 250 were undergoing treatment in private hospitals. The objective of the government was to eliminate the disease in another three year period.

Thus, preventive measures and programmes have been launched in coordination with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and others. These measures would be disseminated to the targeted groups in a scientific manner. The idea was to prevent and treat the disease, which would also ensure further spread of TB.

“This can be achieved with the cooperation of the patients and their family members”, the Collector said and added that as a part of the national TB elimination programme, a short course regimen had been launched covering eligible household contacts.

The TB patients and their contacts would be given weekly regimen for three months continuously, which would lead to cure and also prevent from further spread.

Apart from the field staff, doctors and counsellors were available at the TB Prevention Centre. Deputy Director Sundaralingam, Principal Sangamitra, doctors Maheshkumar, Khader Mohideen Shariff and others interacted with the patients and their family members.

The Collector said that around 35-40 crore in the country have latent TB of which an estimated 26 lakh are diagnosed with the TB annually. In a bid to arrest this trend, the WHO had recommended preventive treatment for the TB patients and this would enable in achieving the goal, he added.