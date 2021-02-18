Madurai

TB awareness signature campaign held

Government doctors and staff participate in a TB awareness programme held at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.  

A signature campaign was organised here on Thursday as part of TB Awareness Week observed between February 17 and 23.

The event is observed in all 14 TB units in the district

The signature campaign was organised at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital with the motto ‘Accelerate war against TB’. Dean Revathi Balan inaugurated the campaign.

Deputy Director (Tuberculosis) K. Sundaralingam said diabetics, those with hypertension and smokers, who were vulnerable to TB, should go in for X-ray and sputum screening if they had symptoms such as fever and cough for about two weeks and loss of weight.

Resident Medical Officer, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, J. Silas Jeyamani, Head, Department of Thoracic Medicine, Sangamithra, doctors and nurses took the ‘Anti-TB Pledge’.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 6:37:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tb-awareness-signature-campaign-held/article33872031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY