TB awareness signature campaign held

A signature campaign was organised here on Thursday as part of TB Awareness Week observed between February 17 and 23.
The event is observed in all 14 TB units in the district
The signature campaign was organised at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital with the motto ‘Accelerate war against TB’. Dean Revathi Balan inaugurated the campaign.
Deputy Director (Tuberculosis) K. Sundaralingam said diabetics, those with hypertension and smokers, who were vulnerable to TB, should go in for X-ray and sputum screening if they had symptoms such as fever and cough for about two weeks and loss of weight.
Resident Medical Officer, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, J. Silas Jeyamani, Head, Department of Thoracic Medicine, Sangamithra, doctors and nurses took the ‘Anti-TB Pledge’.
